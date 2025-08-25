Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kernelapps Released Kernel Hostgator Backup Tool For Secure And Flexible Email Backup


2025-08-25 07:07:05
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) KernelApps, a global provider of data management and migration solutions, released a new software, Kernel HostGator Backup tool, to simplify and secure the backup of HostGator-hosted email accounts. The software makes sure 100% error-free process to easily backup HostGator emails to local or NAS drive with all data intact.

With increasing dependency on cloud-hosted email services, data protection becomes the priority for businesses and enterprises. Kernel HostGator backup tool allows users to backup their HostGator email, attachments, contacts, and calendars to widely used formats, such as PST, PDF, MSG, EML, DOCX, and others with complete accuracy. This flexibility of the software makes sure easy data accessibility across different platforms and applications.

Key Features of the Kernel HostGator Email Backup Tool

The software comes with several advanced features to enhance the HostGator email backup experience. Some of the key features are:

Multiple Backup Options: Securely backup bulk HostGator emails in PST, PDF, EML, MSG, HTML, DOCX, DOC, and MHT formats.

Advanced Filters: The software allows you to backup specific HostGator data using filters like date range, item types, etc.

Incremental Backup: Avoid data duplication by backing up only new or modified HostGator emails.
Direct Export to Cloud: Easily export backed-up HostGator emails to cloud servers, such as Gmail, Outlook, iCloud, Yahoo Mail, etc.

Maintain Data Integrity: The software maintains folder structure, attachments, and email formatting during backup.

Kernel HostGator Backup tool also offers a free trial version to backup up to 10 items per folder for free before opting for the full-licensed version. This makes sure users can evaluate the software's performance and features firsthand.

About HostGator Backup Tool
Kernel HostGator Backup Tool is an advanced utility that allows HostGator users to protect their data with secure and customizable backups. It supports saving HostGator emails, contacts, and calendars locally in multiple formats and also lets you restore that data to different cloud servers. With robust features, like advanced filters, incremental backup, detailed backup report, and data integrity assurance, the software makes the HostGator email backup both efficient and reliable for organizations.

