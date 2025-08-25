Azerbaijan's ANAMA Shares Weekly Update On Mine Clearance In Nation's Liberated Areas

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Mine Action (ANAMA) released information on the demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from occupation from August 18 through August 24, Trend reports via ANAMA.

According to the information, 124 anti-personnel mines, 21 anti-tank mines, and 417 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during demining operations conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadly, and Zangilan, as well as in the recently liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrum, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajily in the Gazakh district.

Over the past week, an area of 1,459.4 hectares was de-mined and cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.