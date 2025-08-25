Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, China Ink Agreement On Co-Op In Economic And Sci-Tech Spheres


2025-08-25 07:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 25. Turkmenistan and the People's Republic of China signed a Cooperation Agreement to enhance collaboration in economic and scientific-technical fields, Trend reports via the country's MFA.

The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The agreement was signed by Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and China's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ji Shumin.

This agreement is designed to promote the exchange of experience and facilitate the practical implementation of innovative solutions in key sectors of the economy.

Under the agreement, the two countries aim to intensify technical and economic cooperation, contributing to the further development of mutually beneficial relations.

