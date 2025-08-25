Uzbekistan Cracks Down On Illegal NGO Interference With New Fines

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law amending several legislative acts to regulate the activities of non-governmental non-profit organizations (NGOs) and sponsorship donations, Trend reports via Uzbek president's office.

Under the new law, government officials who illegally interfere in the activities of NGOs will face fines ranging from seven to ten basic calculation units. Unregistered NGOs, including their branches and representative offices, will be fined ten to twenty-five basic calculation units, a slight decrease from the previous 15–30 units.

The legislation also introduces fines for officials who fail to review final documents prepared by public control entities or ignore them without a valid reason, set at three to five basic calculation units.

In addition, the law establishes rules for collecting sponsorship donations. Funds must be raised in the interest of designated recipients and within predetermined deadlines. Violations of these rules will result in fines of three to five basic calculation units for citizens and five to seven units for officials.