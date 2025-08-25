Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Cracks Down On Illegal NGO Interference With New Fines

Uzbekistan Cracks Down On Illegal NGO Interference With New Fines


2025-08-25 07:06:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 25. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law amending several legislative acts to regulate the activities of non-governmental non-profit organizations (NGOs) and sponsorship donations, Trend reports via Uzbek president's office.

Under the new law, government officials who illegally interfere in the activities of NGOs will face fines ranging from seven to ten basic calculation units. Unregistered NGOs, including their branches and representative offices, will be fined ten to twenty-five basic calculation units, a slight decrease from the previous 15–30 units.

The legislation also introduces fines for officials who fail to review final documents prepared by public control entities or ignore them without a valid reason, set at three to five basic calculation units.

In addition, the law establishes rules for collecting sponsorship donations. Funds must be raised in the interest of designated recipients and within predetermined deadlines. Violations of these rules will result in fines of three to five basic calculation units for citizens and five to seven units for officials.

MENAFN25082025000187011040ID1109971259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search