DM Shmyhal Discusses Weapons Supply, Drone Production With Romania's Counterpart

Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Romania's unwavering support in key areas, noting that Bucharest has already provided 22 military aid packages, with a 23rd to arrive soon.

According to Shmyhal, Romania continues to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots and makes other significant contributions to strengthening Ukraine's air defense shield. The parties agreed to step up coordination between their air defense forces.

Talks also focused on developing industrial cooperation, with priority given to the production of interceptor drones, FPV drones, and long-range drones.

In addition, the sides discussed the possibility of using the SAFE mechanism to launch joint projects for technology exchange and to start Ukrainian production in Romania.

Another important topic was Romania's potential involvement in the PURL initiative, which supplies Ukrainian forces with U.S. weapons.

Shmyhal stressed that Ukrainian intelligence provided partners with detailed information about the security situation and Russia's plans. The Ukrainian and Romanian defense ministers analyzed the challenges posed by Russian aggression to both countries.

He thanked the Romanian government, people, and Moșteanu personally for their effective cooperation and strong support of Ukraine.

