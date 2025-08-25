Magma Mining Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results - Conference Call & Webcast
Webcast Link:
|Participant Dial In: (N. America Toll Free):
|1-844-763-8274
|Participant International Dial In:
|1-647-484-8814
Conference call participants should ask to join the Magna Mining Inc. quarterly results conference call.
About Magna Mining Inc.
Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine , currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack , Crean Hill , Podolsky , and Shakespeare .
Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.
Additional corporate and project information is available at and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at .
For further information, please contact:
Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer
or
Paul Fowler, CFA
Senior Vice President
705-482-9667
Email: ...
