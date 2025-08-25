Drilling Update At Pacific Ridge's RDP Copper-Gold Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQWN) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the drill program underway at the Company's 100% owned RDP copper-gold project ("RDP" or the "Project"), located in B.C.'s Golden Horseshoe at the southern end of the Toodoggone district and 40 km west of the Company's flagship Kliyul copper-gold project (see Figure 1).

Drilling at RDP in 2022 returned one of B.C.'s best porphyry copper-gold intervals that year. Drill hole RDP-22-005 intersected 107.2 m of 1.39% copper equivalent* ("CuEq") or 2.06 g/t gold equivalent** ("AuEq") (0.63% copper, 1.10 g/t gold, and 2.91 g/t silver) within 497.2 m of 0.66% CuEq* or 0.97 g/t AuEq** (0.37% copper, 0.40 g/t gold, and 1.60 g/t silver) at the Day target (see news release dated October 25, 2022) (see Figure 2).

"We are very pleased with what we are seeing so far," said Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "Strong copper mineralization is present in many of the drill holes and drilling has confirmed that the porphyry copper-gold-silver mineralization at Day is hosted in a tabular body that remains open. We look forward to reporting the drill results from the 2025 RDP drill program."







Figure 1: Location of RDP

Figure 2: RDP Target Areas

2025 RDP Drill Program

The 2025 drill program at RDP is focused on the Day target with the objective of confirming that the porphyry Cu-Au-Ag mineralization at Day is hosted in a westward-striking, steeply northward-dipping tabular body.

RDP-25-010, the first drill hole of the 2025 exploration program, was located 40 m southwest of RDP-22-005. RDP-25-010 was drilled at an azimuth of 60° degrees and dip of 72°. A stockwork of quartz-magnetite-sulphide veins was encountered in the first 5 m of drilling, however, a late mineral intrusive was intersected from 5 m to 175.5 m and the hole was terminated.

RDP-25-011 was drilled from the same location at an azimuth of 48° degrees and dip of 65° to a depth of 431 m and cut underneath and to the northwest of RDP-22-005. Patchy potassic alteration (k-feldspar-magnetite) was intersected as well as intervals of strong quartz-magnetite sulphide veining, chalcopyrite+/- bornite mineralization (see Figure 3) hosted in early-mineral monzodiorite and hydrothermal breccia, extending mineralization to the north of RDP-22-005 by a minimum of 50 m, with mineralization still being open to the north.







Figure 3: RDP-25-011 Drill Photos

RDP-25-012 (48° /- 65° /363 m length) and RDP-25-013 (160° /- 70° /582 m length) were drilled from a site 170 m northeast of RDP-22-005 to test the interpreted tabular porphyry Cu-Au mineralization geometry between RDP-22-005 and RDP-23-007, which was collared 300 m NE of RDP-22-005 and ended in 19.0 m of 0.45% CuEq* or 0.67 g/t AuEq** (0.32% copper, 0.19 g/t gold, and 1.08 g/t silver) (see new release dated November 23, 2023). Chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization hosted in early-mineral, potassically-altered monzodiorite intrusive rocks and hydrothermal breccia were intersected (see Figures 4 and 5), which confirmed the concept of a tabular geometry. Copper-sulphide mineralization was intersected to a vertical depth of 500 m in RDP-25-013 and it remains open.







Figure 4: RDP-25-012 Drill Photos

Figure 5: RDP-25-013 Drill Photos

RDP-25-014, ongoing, is being drilled at an azimuth of 160° degrees and dip of 70° from the same drill pad as RDP-25-011.

About Pacific Ridge

A Fiore Group company, Pacific Ridge's goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper exploration company. The Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure, is the Company's flagship project. In addition to Kliyul, Pacific Ridge's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in B.C. The Company would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

*CuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x AuR/CuR x $Au x 0.032151) + (Ag(g/t) x AgR/CuR x $Ag x 0.032151)) / ($Cu x 22.0462).

**AuEq = ((Au(g/t) x $Au x 0.032151) + ((Cu%) x CuR/AuR x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Ag(g/t) x AgR/CuR x $Ag x 0.032151)) / ($Au x 0.032151).

Commodity prices: $Cu = US$3.25/lb, $Au = US$1,800/oz., and Ag = US$20.00/oz.

There has been no metallurgical testing on RDP mineralization.

The Company estimates copper recoveries (CuR) of 84%, gold recoveries (AuR) of 70%, and silver recoveries (AgR) of 65% based on average recoveries from Kemess Underground, Mount Milligan, and Red Chris.

Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs per tonne, 0.032151 = Au g/t to troy oz per tonne, and 0.032151 = Ag g/t to troy oz per tonne.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and approved by. Danette Schwab, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

