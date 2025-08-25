Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanese DM Arrives In Kuwait On Official Visit

Lebanese DM Arrives In Kuwait On Official Visit


2025-08-25 07:03:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Minister of National Defense, Major General Michel Mansi, arrived in Kuwait on Monday, accompanied by high-level delegation on occasion of official visit.
The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry mentioned in a statement that this reflects the two countries' intent on furthering coordination and boosting military cooperation, and supporting security and stability efforts.
Receiving the Minister at the airport was Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah, Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff Air Vice Marshall Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Sabah and a number of army top officials. (end)
hmd


MENAFN25082025000071011013ID1109971220

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search