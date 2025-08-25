403
Lebanese DM Arrives In Kuwait On Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Minister of National Defense, Major General Michel Mansi, arrived in Kuwait on Monday, accompanied by high-level delegation on occasion of official visit.
The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry mentioned in a statement that this reflects the two countries' intent on furthering coordination and boosting military cooperation, and supporting security and stability efforts.
Receiving the Minister at the airport was Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah, Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff Air Vice Marshall Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Sabah and a number of army top officials. (end)
