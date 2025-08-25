403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Lebanese Minister Of National Defense
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace, Lebanon's Minister of National Defense Major General Michel Menassa on his official visit to Kuwait.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and senior officials. (end)
