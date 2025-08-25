Cambodia's Media More Affected By Funding And Fear Than AI

MENAFN - Asia Times) With the recent outbreak of fighting along the Cambodia-Thai border came an accompanying surge of AI-generated content. Much of it was nationalistic AI slop passed off as news or comment, although some of it was rather amusing.

On Facebook, simple cartoon-like images accompanied posts and video explainers used AI-generated images as wallpaper for an equally fake voiceover. There was a not-so-deepfake video purporting to be a BBC report on Thai chemical warfare, in which the presenter abruptly switches from an American to a British accent.

Once Donald Trump claimed credit for ending the conflict, there was a whole new influx of memes; perhaps most memorably, this YouTube reel of the US president preparing a green papaya salad . Amusing, but a distraction.

In Cambodia, AI is far less of an issue than the shifting economy of news and old-fashioned government restrictions on press freedom.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released its 2025 press freedom index in May, shunting Cambodia down a further ten places to 161 out of 180 countries.

“The democratic transition that began in the late 1980s allowed the emergence of a thriving media sector until former Prime Minister Hun Sen launched a ruthless war on journalistic freedom in 2017,” stated RSF.“His sad legacy of repression against independent media seems to be perpetuated by his son, Hun Manet, in power since 2023.”

The Cambodian government, however, had a ready response.

The Ministry of Information's 2024 Report on the State of Press Freedom in Cambodia is a surreal mix of fact and fiction, of toadyism and carefully-worded push-back. It's part of the authoritarian government's effort to spin Cambodia's image to the world. Close to 80% of journalists thought press freedom was good or excellent, stated the report.

Those in the government-affiliated media sang dutifully from the songbook.“I have been working as a journalist for 30 years and I have never had any problems,” said Puy Kea, president of the government-aligned Club of Cambodian Journalists.