Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 25 August 2025
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 August 2025
Effective from 27 August 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 August 2025 to 27 November 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030393319, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 August 2025: 2.6710% pa
