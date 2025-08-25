Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mandatory Notification Of Trade


2025-08-25 07:01:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.


Attachments

  • Form of Notification Cash Settlement Tonje Gormley August 2025
  • Form of Notification Cash Settlement Geir Arne Skau August 2025
  • Form of Notification Cash Settlement Haakon Sandborg August 2025
  • Form of Notification Automatic Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Chris Spencer August 2025

