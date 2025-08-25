Climb Bio To Present At Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Friday, September 5, 2025
Time: 10:55 a.m. ET
Baird Global Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Time: 4:20 PM p.m. ET
Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Format: One-on-one meetings only
Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Stifel Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum
Location: Virtual
Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
The live webcasts will be accessible via the“Investors and News” section of the Climb Bio website: . Webcast replays will be available on the Climb Bio website beginning approximately two hours after each webcast event and will be archived for at least 30 days.
About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company's pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody currently in IND-enabling studies for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com .
Investors and Media
Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
...
