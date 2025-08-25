EDAP To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 9th
Time: 8:30-9:00 AM ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Webcast:
The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website here .
About EDAP TMS SA
A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit .
Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
...
Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
...
