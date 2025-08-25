Major Drilling To Release Results For Its First Quarter On September 8, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to Host Webcast/Conference Call on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 8:00am EDT

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) (the“Company”) will release its first quarter results, ended July 31, 2025, on Monday, September 8, 2025 after the markets have closed.

Webcast/Conference Call Details

Denis Larocque, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Ross, Chief Financial Officer, invite you to participate in a webcast/conference call on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the Company's first quarter results for fiscal 2026.

To access the webcast, which includes a slide presentation, please go to the investors/webcasts section of the Major Drilling website at and click on the link. Please note that this is listen-only mode.

To participate in the conference call please dial 416-340-2217, Participant Passcode 9449318# . To ensure your participation, please call in approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until Tuesday, September 30,2025. To access the rebroadcast, dial 905-694-9451 and enter the passcode 7582287#. The webcast will also be archived for one year and can be accessed on the Major Drilling website ( ).

Major Drilling's Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 3:30pm Eastern virtually at and in person at McCarthy Tétrault, 66 Wellington St. West (TD Bank Tower), 53rd Floor, Clarkson Room, Toronto, ON.

About Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is the world's leading provider of specialized drilling services in the metals and mining industry. The diverse needs of the Company's global clientele are met through field operations and registered offices that span across North America, South America, Australia, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Established in 1980, the Company has grown to become a global brand in the mining space, known for tackling many of the world's most challenging drilling projects. Supported by a highly skilled workforce, Major Drilling is led by an experienced senior management team who have steered the Company through various economic and mining cycles, supported by regional managers known for delivering decades of superior project management.

Major Drilling is regarded as an industry expert at delivering a wide range of drilling services, including reverse circulation, surface and underground coring, directional, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole, and surface drill and blast, along with the ongoing development and evolution of its suite of data and technology-driven innovation services.

For further information:

Ryan Hanley, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: (506) 857-8636

Fax: (506) 857-9211

...