Jpmorgan Announces Cash Distributions For The Jpmorgan Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM)* today announced the final August 2025 cash distributions for the below listed JPMorgan ETFs. The JPMorgan ETFs trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on September 2, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on September 8, 2025. Details of the“per unit” distributions are as follows:

JPMorgan ETF name Ticker symbol Distribution per unit ($) Payment frequency JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF JEPI 0.15877 Monthly JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF JEPQ 0.22062 Monthly





About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.7 Trillion1 (as of March 31, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information:

* Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

1 Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, as of March 31, 2025.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Past returns are not necessarily indicative of future performance. You should not rely on or view any past performance as a guarantee of future investment performance.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq 100® and NDX® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the“Corporations”) and are licensed for use by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. This ETF is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THIS ETF.

This communication is issued in Canada, by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is a registered Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador, and a derivatives adviser in Ontario and Quebec.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.