Service Industry Horror-Comedy 'We're So Dead' Premieres At The Plaza Benefiting Giving Kitchen

Film for Restaurant Workers Brings Cast and Crew to Atlanta for Premiere Screening, With Ticket Sales Supporting Food Service Employees in Crisis

- Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, Co-Founder of Giving KitchenATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Plaza Theatre, located at 1049 Ponce DeLeon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, will host a premiere screening of the horror-comedy film “We're So Dead” on Monday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. The event will bring together the film's cast, producers, and filmmakers with the local community for an evening celebrating restaurant culture, humor, and philanthropy. All ticket sales will support Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding food service workers facing crises. National Food Service Worker Day is a special day that acknowledges the hard work and dedication of food service professionals.Created by career restaurant workers,“We're So Dead” combines slapstick comedy with horror to portray the lively chaos and camaraderie of restaurant life. The film centers on a restaurant staff forced to work a quiet Christmas Eve shift, only to face a terrifying challenge from a lone patron. Director and co-writer Ken MacLaughlin, who spent fifteen years in the service industry, said,“Partnering with Giving Kitchen is the perfect way to bring this film to life in Atlanta. This movie was created out of the world we know so well, and it only feels right to give back to the people who inspired it.”Giving Kitchen provides emergency financial assistance and connects food service workers to vital resources for mental health, housing, and substance abuse recovery. Since its founding, the nonprofit has supported more than 31,000 workers and distributed over $16 million in financial assistance. For this event, Giving Kitchen will receive $2.13 from every ticket sold-symbolizing the federal tipped minimum wage that restaurants are permitted to pay servers under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, Co-Founder of Giving Kitchen, expressed excitement about the partnership:“This independent film is made by and for the food service industry-filled with the unspoken camaraderie that only our community understands. Partnering means we can celebrate our unique industry culture while turning every ticket into real support for the people who make it all happen.”Produced largely by restaurant workers through a crowdfunding campaign,“We're So Dead” features a talented ensemble cast including Jenna Kanell, known for "Terrifier" and "Renfield" as Ashley; Kevin Saunders of "One Fast Move" and "Hysteria" as Doug; Artemis, seen in "Sweet Magnolias" and "Stargirl" as Gina; Leanna Adams, whose credits include "Christmas with Jerks" and "Pollen" as Karen; Darron Cardosa, widely recognized for his satirical persona The Bitchy Waiter as Dirk; Ethan Trace, a viral TikTok creator and star of "The Next 24 Hours" as Peter; Aria Celeste Castillo, known for "Tyler Perry's Assisted Living" and "NCIS: New Orleans" as Kylie; Aaron Goldenberg of "Bad Monkey," "Grosse Pointe Garden Society" and "Swarm" as Pancake; and introducing food content creator Olivia Tiedemann in her feature film debut.Produced through a Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder, the film was financed largely by restaurant workers, many of whom are longtime fans of The Bitchy Waiter and MacLaughlin's content.The filmmakers and cast will be present at the screening, offering fans an opportunity to engage directly with the creators. Tickets for the Plaza Theatre screening are available now.Event Details:What:“We're So Dead” Premiere ScreeningWhen: Monday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.Where: The Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306Who: Cast, producers and filmmakers in attendanceBenefiting: Giving KitchenJoin this unique event to enjoy a night of horror, humor, and heartfelt support for the food service community.Watch the teaser trailer:Tickets:About Giving KitchenGiving Kitchen helps food service workers in crisis - from illness and injury to housing disasters or the death of a loved one - with financial assistance and community resources through a multilingual call-center. Their vision is to build a food service community where crisis is met with compassion and care. If you or someone you know is a food service worker in crisis, please ask for help from Giving Kitchen at givingkitchen/help.About“We're So Dead”“We're So Dead” is a comedy-horror written and directed by longtime restaurant workers, created for anyone who has ever survived a Saturday night dinner rush or a dead Monday“clopen.” Crowdfunded through WeFunder, the film is equal parts slasher, parody, and catharsis. It celebrates - and skewers - the service industry through humor, heart, and a healthy dose of fake blood.The team behind“We're So Dead” includes a range of seasoned creatives and rising talent from across the independent film and service industry communities. Executive producers Ken MacLaughlin and Michael Sokol lead the production, alongside co-executive producer Darron Cardosa."We're So Dead" is an independent production and is currently seeking festival placement and distribution.For more information, visit weresodeadmovie, follow the film on Instagram, TikTok, or like it on Facebook.###

