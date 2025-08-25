Shilpa Shetty To Skip Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Due To Bereavement In Family
Actor Shilpa Shetty and her family will give Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations a miss this time. On Monday, Shilpa took to Instagram and informed her fans that her family has decided not to celebrate the Ganpati festival this year "due to a bereavement in the family."
However, she refrained from disclosing further details about the loss.
Her post read, "Dear friends,With deep grief we regret to inform you, Due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations. As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers."Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is set to kickstart from August 27. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.
The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. (ANI)
