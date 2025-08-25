US Fed Dovish Tilt Fuels Indian IT Stocks Rally SEBI RA Sees Further Upside On Foreign Portfolio Inflows
Indian IT stocks have been in the spotlight on Monday, with shares of Infosys, Wipro, and TCS rising more than 3.2% each. The Nifty IT index gained as much as 2.8% during the session.
Rally Trigger
The trigger came from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments at the Jackson Hole symposium, hinting at a possible rate cut in September, said SEBI-registered analyst Varunkumar Patel.
Markets are now pricing in an 84% - 87% chance of easing. Lower U.S. interest rates generally lead to foreign portfolio inflows into Indian IT companies, while also supporting a rebound in global tech spending, he said.
Stock watch
TCS: The stock holds a neutral trend with mixed signals from moving averages. Support can be seen at ₹3,050, while resistance lies in the ₹3,192 - ₹3,205 zone.
A breakout above ₹3,112 - ₹3,129 could open upside toward ₹3,200, but weakness below ₹3,050 would keep downside risks active, Patel said.
TCS shares are currently up 2.9% at ₹3,142.8, having declined more than 22% year-to-date (YTD).
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'bearish' from 'neutral' a day earlier.
Infosys: The setup leans neutral-to-bullish, with moving averages turning supportive. The analyst sees key support between ₹1,465 and ₹1,490, while resistance lies in the ₹1,550 - ₹1,585 level. Sustaining above ₹1,481 signals strength, and a move beyond ₹1,511 may push the stock higher beyond ₹1,550, he added.
Infosys shares rose 2.93% at ₹1,531.5. It has shed nearly 19% YTD.
Retail sentiment continues to remain 'neutral' on Stocktwits. It was 'extremely bearish' three months ago.
Wipro: The software services firm is showing the strongest technical setup, rated as a buy with multiple indicators aligned bullish. The relative strength index (RSI) at 57 suggests further room for gains.
Support lies at ₹240–₹245, while resistance is seen at ₹260–₹268, Patel said. A sustained move above ₹260 could extend momentum, aided by the rising 50-day moving average near ₹255.
Wipro's stock pared some early gains to trade 2% higher at ₹253.61. The stock has lost 16% YTD.
Retail sentiment for Wipro on Stocktwits is 'bullish'. It was 'neutral' a week earlier.
HCL Technologies: The analyst pegged the stock's outlook at 'neutral' with mixed cues from moving averages. Support is seen near ₹1,445, while resistance is placed in the ₹1,510–₹1,540 range.
The bias stays weak below ₹1,505, though a breakout above ₹1,510 with strong volumes could trigger a recovery toward ₹1,550+, he added.
At the time of writing, the HCL Technologies was up 2.6% at ₹1,505.2. It has shed nearly 22% YTD.
