Thalavara Brings New Fortunes For Actor Vishnu Reghu

Thalavara, the second feature by Malayalam filmmaker Akhil Anilkumar, is now running in theatres to the praise of both audiences and critics. Starring Arjun Ashokan in the lead, the film tells the story of a common man living with vitiligo.

The title itself – Thalavara, meaning“a change in fate” – has proved prophetic for the film's cast and crew. For Arjun, it marks a double celebration, coming just weeks after the success of his previous release Sumathi Valavu. For Akhil, it is a much-needed breakthrough following the underwhelming reception of his debut Archana 31 Not Out (2022).

The film has also brought a turning point for actor Vishnu Reghu, who plays a supporting role in the story. Vishnu, last seen in the blockbuster Manjummal Boys, says he is overwhelmed by the response.

“Manjummal Boys gave me the confidence to call myself an actor. With Thalavara, I feel I might even be a bit over-confident now,” he says with a laugh.

An Ernakulam native, Vishnu plays a“man next door” from Palakkad. The biggest challenge, he admits, was mastering the Palakkad accent.

“I tried my best to get the nuances right. Since Akhil himself is from Palakkad and we shot the entire film there, I could adapt to the accent with his guidance,” he says.

Thalavara is the eleventh film in Vishnu's career and, by his own reckoning, the most important yet. He made his debut with a small part in Rajeev Ravi's Annayum Rasoolum (2013) and later appeared in supporting roles in Njan Steve Lopez (2014), Kammatipaadam (2015), and B. Ajithkumar's Eeda (2018).

In 2020, he starred in Balcony but soon after decided to step away from cinema.

“Passion couldn't pay the bills,” Vishnu says. He began working steadily as a camera operator for events but stayed connected with friends in the industry. One of them, filmmaker Chidambaram, offered him the role of Jinson in Manjummal Boys.

At first, Vishnu was hesitant.

“I had almost given up on acting, but Chidambaram trusted me. That role was a gift, and it made me reconsider leaving films. Now, after the response to Thalavara, I know I'm here to stay.”

The actor says he is especially happy for his director Akhil.

“I still remember meeting him after the release of Manjummal Boys. Akhil had come to see Chandu Salimkumar about a role, and Chandu introduced me to him. Chandu even suggested Akhil think about writing something for the Manjummal Boys actors. At that time, I wasn't supposed to be in Thalavara at all-we just exchanged greetings, and I wished him well. Two days later, Akhil called me with this role. He was still struggling then, after his first film didn't get the attention it deserved. But I always felt he was exceptionally talented, and Thalavara has restored that faith.”

Looking ahead, Vishnu is working on a horror-comedy, which he promises will be“a very different project in Malayalam,” says the actor.

“I tried a different approach in the film. It's a completely new experience for me, and deviation from the roles I did in the past. I hope the film will stand out,” he says. And with Thalavara proving to be a turning point, Vishnu is eager to carry forward the momentum.