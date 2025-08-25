President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Mysuru Palace On Sept 1, Public Entry Restricted For Two Days

Mysuru: Indian President Droupadi Murmu is all set to visit the historic Mysuru Palace on September 1st, marking a significant moment in the city's history. The visit has generated excitement among residents, historians, and tourists alike. Extensive preparations are underway to ensure that the President's visit is smooth, secure, and befitting the cultural importance of Mysuru Palace. During this period, public entry to the palace will be restricted from September 1st until the afternoon of September 2nd to facilitate security and ceremonial arrangements.

Visit at the Request of the Royal Family

President Murmu accepted an invitation from Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wodeyar to visit Mysuru Palace. This invitation highlights the longstanding respect and cordial relations between the Indian Presidency and the Mysuru royal family. The visit underscores the President's interest in the history, culture, and heritage of Mysuru Palace.

Public Entry Restrictions

In view of the President's visit, public access to Mysuru Palace will be completely restricted on September 1st. Entry will continue to remain prohibited until the afternoon of September 2nd. The Palace Board has requested all tourists and local residents to cooperate with these restrictions for a smooth conduct of the event.

Diamond Jubilee of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing

President Murmu's visit coincides with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru. AIISH has been instrumental in providing treatment, rehabilitation, and training for people with speech and hearing impairments. The President's participation in the Diamond Jubilee will further honor the institute's decades-long contributions to society.

Security Arrangements

Tight security measures have been implemented across Mysuru city in preparation for the President's visit. Police deployment has been increased around Mysuru Palace and along the travel routes of the President. All necessary precautions have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents, ensuring both the safety of the President and the smooth conduct of the events.