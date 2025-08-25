403
AURAK Names Renowned Higher Education Leader, Professor Bassam Alameddine, as New President
(MENAFN- Communicate Gulf) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has appointed Professor Bassam Alameddine, an internationally recognized higher education leader, as its new President.
Known for his transformational leadership and strategic vision, Professor Alameddine’s appointment signals a bold new era for AURAK - one that positions the university at the forefront of readiness for the Fifth Industrial Revolution (Industry 5.0), where human ingenuity and advanced technologies work in harmony to create value for society.
Professor Alameddine brings unmatched expertise to AURAK, having led academic advancements at prestigious universities in the Gulf and across the globe. His appointment comes at a decisive moment as AURAK aligns its ambitions with Ras Al Khaimah’s rapid emergence as a global hub for investment, innovation, and education.
“I am delighted to take up my next challenge as President of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, a reputable institution that has carved a niche for itself in record time,” said Professor Bassam Alameddine. “We are witnessing profound disruptions in every aspect of our lives, including the higher education sector, with AI and other emerging technologies redefining the job market. The Fifth Industrial Revolution is about more than technology; it’s about placing humanity at the center while leveraging machines as collaborative partners, and that vision begins with a student-centered present.
“AURAK will reinforce its commitment to delivering quality education, equipping students with the skills and training needed to excel in the job market, and connecting them with renowned international universities to broaden their horizons and pursue their aspirations. I look forward to working with AURAK’s exceptional community to unlock new opportunities and prepare our graduates to thrive in the future economy.”
Professor Alameddine succeeds Dr. David Schmidt, who led AURAK to earn the prestigious QS 5 Stars Plus rating in 2023, placing the university among an elite group of universities worldwide.
The new appointment comes at a crucial point in AURAK’s development as a leading institution of higher education, with accreditations from prestigious global bodies, including the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), the UK’s quality body for higher education, among others.
Prior to joining AURAK, Professor Alameddine served as President of Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST) in Kuwait, where he oversaw a period of institutional growth, academic innovation, and operational excellence. Under his leadership, GUST rose to 36th place in the QS Arab Region Rankings, secured major institutional accreditations (QAA, AACSB, ABET, ACA), and increased research output fivefold. He established the College of Engineering and Architecture, launched interdisciplinary programs aligned with market needs, and implemented the Students’ Performance Enhancement and Active Retention (SPEAR) system, which improved student retention and success rates by 56%.
An accomplished scholar, Professor Alameddine is the Founder and Principal Investigator of the Functional Materials Group, focusing on carbon capture, gas separation, hydrogen storage, and environmental remediation, research aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. His pioneering work has secured over $2.5 million in competitive research funding and resulted in numerous peer-reviewed publications and conference papers.
His career spans prestigious institutions including Columbia University, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), and the University of Fribourg. He holds a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, a Master’s in Materials Science and Engineering, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Senior Leadership from the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School. A trilingual communicator in English, French, and Arabic, he brings a truly international perspective to leadership.
Beyond academia, Professor Alameddine advises organizations in the energy, cosmetics, and scientific sectors and serves on multiple advisory and scientific boards. A Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, he is committed to advancing sustainability, promoting diversity, and fostering leadership excellence in higher education.
