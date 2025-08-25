MPLX LP Announces Election Of New Director

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX ) today announced that Ray N. Walker, Jr. has been elected to the board of directors of MPLX GP LLC, the general partner of MPLX, effective immediately.

"Ray is a highly respected executive in the oil and gas industry with extensive experience in the Marcellus and Utica basins," said Michael J. Hennigan, executive chairman of the MPLX board of directors. "The board and leadership team look forward to Ray's operating and technical expertise as we continue to progress our natural gas and natural gas liquids growth strategy."

Walker served as the chief operating officer of Encino Energy from 2018 until its recent acquisition by EOG Resources. He also served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Range Resources Corporation beginning in 2014, and in roles of increasing responsibility with Range since 2006, including as senior vice president-Marcellus Shale, where he led the development of the Marcellus Shale division.

"I would like to welcome Ray as a valuable addition to the MPLX board," said Christopher A. Helms, lead director. "Ray's experience, perspectives and strategic insights are a great fit for MPLX."

Walker also serves on the board of directors of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering with honors from Texas A&M University.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

