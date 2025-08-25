MPLX LP Announces Election Of New Director
FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX ) today announced that Ray N. Walker, Jr. has been elected to the board of directors of MPLX GP LLC, the general partner of MPLX, effective immediately.
"Ray is a highly respected executive in the oil and gas industry with extensive experience in the Marcellus and Utica basins," said Michael J. Hennigan, executive chairman of the MPLX board of directors. "The board and leadership team look forward to Ray's operating and technical expertise as we continue to progress our natural gas and natural gas liquids growth strategy."
Walker served as the chief operating officer of Encino Energy from 2018 until its recent acquisition by EOG Resources. He also served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Range Resources Corporation beginning in 2014, and in roles of increasing responsibility with Range since 2006, including as senior vice president-Marcellus Shale, where he led the development of the Marcellus Shale division.
"I would like to welcome Ray as a valuable addition to the MPLX board," said Christopher A. Helms, lead director. "Ray's experience, perspectives and strategic insights are a great fit for MPLX."
Walker also serves on the board of directors of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering with honors from Texas A&M University.
About MPLX LP
MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.
Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Isaac Feeney, Director, Investor Relations
Evan Heminger, Analyst, Investor Relations
Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager
SOURCE MPLX LPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment