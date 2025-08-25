Allergy Diagnostics Global Overview Report 2025 Market To Reach $10.7 Billion By 2030, In Vitro Tests Dominate With 53% Share, Set For 11.4% CAGR Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Diagnostics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Allergy Diagnostics market is estimated at US$5.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030

This global report on Allergy Diagnostics analyzes the market based on product and service, test type, allergen type, and end-user for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

The global allergy diagnostics market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by rising environmental pollution, rapid urbanization, and climate change factors that have significantly increased human exposure to airborne allergens such as dust, pollen, and industrial emissions. This heightened exposure is contributing to a growing prevalence of allergic conditions, including asthma, allergic rhinitis, and various skin allergies. With the increasing prevalence of allergic diseases worldwide, there is a growing need for accurate, accessible, and prompt diagnostic solutions.

Urban populations are particularly at risk due to higher pollutant levels, which trigger immune reactions and create a need for early and precise diagnoses. The trend toward remote consultations and telehealth has enhanced access to diagnostic services, while diagnostic firms are broadening their test offerings to cover a wide range of environmental and food allergens. At the same time, increased awareness about allergies and government-supported awareness initiatives are driving greater demand for timely and accurate allergy diagnoses.

Allergy Diagnostics Regional Market Analysis

North America dominates the global allergy diagnostics market, with an estimated 45.4% share in 2024, driven by a high prevalence of allergic conditions, advanced diagnostic technologies, robust healthcare infrastructure, and strong public awareness. The United States remains the core contributor, supported by significant R&D investments, widespread adoption of in vitro and AI-driven diagnostics, and the presence of key players. Favorable reimbursement policies and growing demand for home testing kits further boost market growth. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific allergy diagnostics market is projected to record the fastest growth rate, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

This growth is fueled by rapid urbanization, increasing pollution, and a rise in allergic cases. Countries like China, India, and Japan are expanding healthcare access, adopting advanced diagnostic tools, and investing in personalized and minimally invasive testing. Local firms are also implementing strategic initiatives to strengthen their regional presence. The digital transformation and increasing health consciousness are anticipated to drive market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, making it a crucial area for growth.

Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis by Product and Service

The consumables segment leads the allergy diagnostics market, capturing the largest share of 59.6% in 2024, and is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030, driven by the recurring need for reagents, test kits, and other disposable supplies essential for routine and repetitive allergy testing. This segment benefits from cost efficiency, high-volume testing capacity, and ongoing technological advancements such as allergen microarray kits that enable personalized allergy profiling and continuous patient monitoring. Its affordability and continuous demand make it a consistent revenue stream across healthcare settings, including diagnostic labs and hospitals, where frequent replenishment is critical.

Meanwhile, the instruments segment is projected to grow considerably, supported by advancements in automated systems, multiplex testing capabilities, and high diagnostic precision. Instruments like immunoassay analyzers, though more expensive, are increasingly adopted in diagnostic workflows because they offer faster and more accurate results. Their advanced testing capabilities improve operational efficiency, minimize human error, and support more comprehensive and effective allergy management.

Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis by Test Type

In vitro testing is the largest segment in the allergy diagnostics market, accounting for a 53% share in 2024, and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its capacity to provide precise, standardized, and repeatable results without requiring direct allergen contact, which enhances safety for patients at high risk. These tests primarily identify allergen-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE), delivering excellent predictive value and specificity for sensitization to aeroallergens. The rising global incidence of food allergies further enhances the demand for in vitro diagnostics, given their accuracy and minimally invasive characteristics.

The in vivo testing segment is also witnessing notable growth due to its user-friendliness, affordability, and quick results. Skin-prick tests (SPT) and intradermal tests are commonly used to detect immediate allergic reactions to various allergens such as pollen, dust mites, food, and insect venom. In vivo approaches act as an economical first-line screening option, particularly in price-sensitive markets, often succeeded by confirmatory in vitro assessments.

Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis by Allergen Type

In 2024, the inhaled allergens segment holds the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market at 47%, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions like allergic rhinitis, asthma, and chronic lung diseases. These conditions are triggered by airborne allergens such as pollen, mold spores, dust mites, and pet dander, which are becoming more widespread due to worsening environmental factors. The increasing levels of environmental pollution and industrialization intensify exposure to these inhaled allergens, resulting in a higher prevalence of respiratory allergies globally.

The innovative Component-Resolved Diagnostics (CRD) technology enhances accuracy by pinpointing specific allergenic proteins, which minimizes cross-reactivity issues associated with tests using whole-allergen extracts. The growth of mold due to flooding and the dispersion of pollen during thunderstorms further increase incidents of respiratory allergies, underscoring the urgent requirement for accurate inhaled allergen diagnosis. In contrast, the food allergens segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the analysis period 2024-2030. This growth is fueled by the rising incidence of food allergies, especially among children, and the growing demand for timely and accurate diagnostic solutions.

It is further supported by advancements in diagnostic technologies, heightened awareness among healthcare professionals and patients, and stricter food labeling regulations driven by concerns for food safety. Moreover, globalization and the increased consumption of processed foods heighten exposure risks, further driving the need for food allergen testing and contributing to the overall growth of the allergy diagnostics market.

Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis by End-User

The hospitals and clinics segment holds a leading position in the allergy diagnostics market, with an estimated share of 44.9% in 2024, owing to their extensive healthcare services and access to advanced diagnostic technologies. These facilities act as primary care centers for patients facing allergic reactions, enabling accurate diagnosis and effective management. The increasing occurrence of severe allergic incidents like anaphylaxis, asthma attacks, and drug allergies boosts the demand for quick, in-house allergy testing, particularly in emergency and inpatient scenarios.

Hospitals and clinics benefit from integrated patient care, high patient volume, advanced resources, and collaboration with allergists, ensuring diagnostic tests are timely, efficient, and precise. On the other hand, the academic research institutes segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by an increased emphasis on translational research into new biomarkers, molecular allergens, and customized diagnostics. These institutions drive innovation in molecular diagnostics and next-generation sequencing, addressing the growing rates of allergies and developing new therapies and diagnostic methods to enhance patient outcomes and allergy management.

