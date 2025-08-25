Colle AI Unveils Intelligent Routing Layers To Simplify Cross-Network NFT Deployments

COLLE AI blends AI technology with blockchain to create, mint, and trade unique NFTs seamlessly.

New AI-powered infrastructure ensures seamless NFT distribution and consistency across multichain ecosystems

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain NFT creation platform powered by artificial intelligence, has introduced Intelligent Routing Layers, a new infrastructure designed to simplify and optimize NFT deployment across multiple blockchain networks. This innovation enhances distribution workflows, enabling creators to launch and manage assets more effectively in the decentralized ecosystem.The Intelligent Routing Layers analyze network conditions, token standards, and deployment requirements in real time. By leveraging AI-driven logic, the system automatically selects the most efficient paths for asset distribution across supported chains, including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. This reduces manual configuration, ensures metadata consistency, and lowers the risk of cross-chain discrepancies.For creators, the new routing infrastructure offers a streamlined, end-to-end deployment experience. Features include automated formatting, predictive routing recommendations, and synchronized publishing, all accessible through the Colle AI creator dashboard. With this update, NFT projects can scale more easily while maintaining performance, visibility, and interoperability across multiple blockchains.By introducing Intelligent Routing Layers, Colle AI strengthens its position as a leader in multichain NFT tooling, reaffirming its mission to make Web3 creation faster, simpler, and more accessible for creators worldwide.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

