Nopayn Announces New Approach To Payment Processing For High-Risk Businesses

In a market crowded with look-alike providers, NoPayn takes a clear stance: form deep partnerships, integrate across systems, and reduce friction for merchants. Founded in 2024 by Theis Nordahl in Estonia, NoPayn exists to make payments simple, predictable, and flexible-especially for high-risk businesses often overlooked by traditional providers.

Built on Partnerships That Unlock Global Payment Choice

NoPayn is a payment gateway powered by strategic partnerships with SHIFT4, Rapyd, Zimpler, Swish, Vipps, MobilePay, and Brite. Through this network, merchants can accept the payment methods expected by customers today and tomorrow: Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Swish, MobilePay, Vipps, iDEAL, PayPal, and more. This provides routing flexibility across cards, wallets, and local methods-breadth with depth rather than a simple marketing list.

Plug-and-Play With Popular Shop Systems

NoPayn provides native integrations for Magento 2, PrestaShop 1.7 and 8, WooCommerce, and Shopify. Shopify embedded is coming soon, enabling smoother onboarding and tighter flows within store admin systems. Merchants can connect, configure, and begin accepting payments in minutes.

Merchant Accounts at Market-Beating Prices

Through partnership-based provisioning rather than acting as a closed processor, NoPayn offers merchant accounts at highly competitive rates. Transparent pricing and no long-term commitments allow merchants to switch providers if a better fit arises.

Designed for Speed and Real Support

High-risk, medium-risk, or standard retail businesses benefit from fast, human-centered onboarding. NoPayn provides clear guidance, real support, and a team focused on approvals rather than delays.

Climate-Positive by Default

Every transaction contributes to tree planting through NoPayn's CO2-negative payment model. Transactions process payments while supporting environmental impact at scale.

Key Advantages of NoPayn

-Coverage That Converts: Cards, wallets, and local methods in one place, backed by a strong partner network.

-Ecommerce Ready: Plugins for Magento 2, PrestaShop 1.7 and 8, WooCommerce, and Shopify.

-No Vendor Lock: Month-to-month terms and transparent pricing. Providers can be changed without penalty.

-Trusted by High-Risk Merchants: Supports categories often avoided by other providers.

-Sustainability Built In: Climate-positive payments at scale.

About NoPayn

NoPayn combines partnership reach, shop-system simplicity, and flexible terms. Payment methods can be added quickly, with fast go-live capability and competitive pricing for successful orders.

Discover NoPayn's high-risk-friendly, climate-positive payment solutions at NoPayn.

Read the full interview with Theis Nordahl at Xraised.

