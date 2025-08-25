Global Refrigerated Trucking Market Set To Surge, Projected To Reach $398.63 Billion By 2034
Reports And Data
The global refrigerated trucking market is growing rapidly, driven by rising demand for temperature-sensitive goods, expanding food and pharmaceutical sectorsVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Refrigerated Trucking Market is witnessing remarkable growth, expected to rise from $39.38 billion in 2024 to $398.63 billion by 2034, registering a strong CAGR of 26.05%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for temperature-sensitive goods, advanced logistics infrastructure, and the increasing need for efficient cold chain solutions across industries.
North America leads the market, supported by robust logistics networks and growing demand for perishable goods. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising pharmaceutical needs, and increased consumption of fresh and frozen food products.
Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @
Key Market Drivers
Rising demand for temperature-sensitive goods: Growth in global food trade and consumer demand for fresh and frozen products are fueling market expansion.
Pharmaceutical industry growth: Increased production and global distribution of temperature-sensitive drugs and vaccines are driving significant demand for cold chain logistics.
Technological advancements: Energy-efficient trucks and advanced temperature-control systems are improving service quality and operational efficiency.
Supportive regulations and investments: Regulatory reforms and infrastructure funding, such as the U.S. Department of Transportation's $1.2 billion allocation for cold chain enhancements, are boosting industry growth.
Challenges in the Market
Despite rapid expansion, the industry faces challenges like high operational costs due to fuel expenses and maintenance, and stringent regulatory requirements for temperature compliance. Technology integration, such as IoT-enabled monitoring, adds to upfront costs but is essential for maintaining standards and operational efficiency.
Market Segmentation Highlights
By Product Type
Refrigerated Trailers dominate the market, projected to grow from $20 billion in 2024 to $200 billion by 2034. Their high capacity and efficiency make them the preferred choice for bulk transportation.
Refrigerated Vans are the fastest-growing segment with a 28% CAGR, driven by e-commerce, home delivery services, and meal kit businesses requiring flexible urban delivery solutions.
By Application
Food & Beverage remains the largest segment, expected to jump from $25 billion in 2024 to $250 billion by 2034.
Pharmaceuticals is the fastest-growing segment with a 29% CAGR, driven by the increasing need for reliable transportation of sensitive medicines and vaccines.
Requesting A Customised Report @
By End User
Retail leads the market, forecasted to grow from $15 billion in 2024 to $150 billion by 2034, supported by the rise of online grocery platforms and expanding supermarket chains.
Logistics companies are growing at the fastest rate (28.5% CAGR), driven by the demand for efficient temperature-controlled supply chain solutions.
By Technology
Advanced refrigeration systems are gaining momentum with a 30% CAGR, thanks to eco-friendly refrigerants and energy-efficient designs.
Conventional systems still hold the largest market share due to lower costs and wide availability but are gradually being replaced by greener alternatives.
By Distribution Channel
Direct sales dominate the market, expected to grow from $30 billion in 2024 to $300 billion by 2034, preferred by large retailers and logistics operators.
Distributors are gaining traction among small and medium-sized enterprises seeking affordable and accessible solutions.
To Read More About The Report, Visit @
Regional Insights
North America maintains leadership with advanced infrastructure and strict quality standards for perishable goods transportation.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid urbanization, growing pharmaceutical needs, and higher demand for processed and frozen food.
Europe is seeing steady growth, supported by sustainability initiatives like the EU Green Deal, which encourages energy-efficient and eco-friendly cold chain logistics solutions.
Key Industry Players
Major players like C.H. Robinson, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, and FedEx are investing heavily in fleet expansion and technology integration to improve efficiency and meet the growing demand. Companies like Thermo King are also innovating with advanced refrigeration units, ensuring better control and sustainability.
Sustainability Trends
Green logistics is becoming a priority in the refrigerated trucking industry. There has been a 30% rise in the adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants and energy-efficient trucks, as companies aim to reduce carbon emissions and meet global sustainability standards.
To Purchase Now, Click Here @
Refrigerated Trucking Competitive Strategies & Notable Developments
C.H. Robinson
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
FedEx
DHL
DB Schenker
Kuehne + Nagel
Nippon Express
Yamato Holdings
SF Express
Aramex
Refrigerated Trucking Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Refrigerated Trailers
Refrigerated Vans
Refrigerated Trucks
By Application
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Others
By End User
Retail
Logistics Companies
Food Service Providers
Healthcare Facilities
By Technology
Conventional Refrigeration
Advanced Refrigeration Systems
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Distributors
Read More Related Report
Wireless Healthcare Market
Patient Portal Market
Business Model Analysis Antimicrobial Coatings Medical Devices Market
Knock Out Mice Model Market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Debanjan Biswas
Reports and Data
+91 80872 27888
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment