'West Bengal Is Unsafe For Women', Says BJP's Amit Malviya Highlights Another Instance Of Harassment Of Woman

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 25 (IANS) BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, said on Monday that West Bengal has become unsafe for women after highlighting another instance of harassment of a woman in a state hospital.

Taking to his official social media account X, the BJP leader said, "After the brutal rape and murder of a woman intern in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, another horrific incident has come to light in Malda. The nightmare for women continues! Intern doctor Mayurakshi Ghosh at Malda Medical College was harassed and abused by a Muslim doctor, Muhammad Mijanur Rahman."

He said that young women, especially doctors, are being targeted in the state.

"When she gathered the courage to complain, she and her friends were confined inside the Principal's office for 12 long hours, threatened over the phone, and left deeply traumatised. Is this the fate of young women, who dream of serving society as doctors?" Malviya asked.

Mounting the political attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the Health department portfolio, the BJP leader said, "West Bengal has become unsafe for women -- Hindu women more so. There is a Sheikh Shahjahan lurking in every corner of West Bengal, emboldened by Mamata Banerjee's patronage. Let us not forget: Mamata Banerjee is not just the Chief Minister, she is also the Health Minister of Bengal."

A section of MBBS students and interns of the Malda Medical College and Hospital gheraoed the college principal Partha Pratim Mukherjee from Friday till Saturday night last week, to protest against the allegation of physical abuse against an intern on duty.

The protesters said that two people, including a female intern, were physically tortured.

The protesters alleged that the principal and the college authorities have failed to control the situation by not punishing the accused swiftly.

They also requested the college principal to take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to take exemplary action.

Following the protest, the college principal formed an investigation committee as per administrative rules to enquire the matter.