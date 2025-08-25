Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Report, Size And Share 20252033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing awareness, advancements in diagnostic techniques, and the rising need for targeted therapies. Valued at USD 1.4 million in 2023, the market across seven major regions is projected to reach USD 3.9 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.83% during 2024–2034.Key growth drivers include improved genetic testing, the adoption of augmentation therapy, and rising demand for comprehensive lung and liver disease management among AATD patients.

Key Stats



Market Value (2023): USD 1.4 million

Projected Value (2034): USD 3.9 million

CAGR (2024–2034): 9.83%

Leading Region: United States (largest patient pool & advanced healthcare system)

Therapeutic Focus: Augmentation therapy and pulmonary rehabilitation Major Companies: Grifols, Kamada, CSL Behring, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Inhibrx, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Growth Drivers

Rising screening programs, including those for newborns and COPD patients, are improving early detection rates.With lung disease being the most common AATD manifestation, augmentation therapy adoption is increasing to protect lung tissue from protease enzyme imbalance.Growing focus on addressing AATD-related liver complications is driving demand for monitoring, comprehensive care, and innovative therapies.Expanded genetic panels allow the detection of rare and novel mutations, improving diagnostic accuracy and enabling personalized treatment.Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on disease-modifying therapies that reduce misfolded protein accumulation and improve cellular protein clearance.

Segmental Analysis



By Therapy:



Augmentation Therapy – cornerstone treatment with intravenous infusions to restore AAT protein levels.



Pulmonary Rehabilitation – increasingly adopted for improving lung function and respiratory health.

Liver Disease Management – growing demand for supportive therapies as no specific curative treatment exists.

By Diagnosis:



Genetic Testing (SERPINA1 mutations) – widely used for precise and early detection. Expanded Genetic Panels – gaining popularity for identifying rare mutations.

Regional Insights



North America: The United States dominates the market with the largest patient pool, advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of augmentation therapy, and strong R&D investments.

Europe: Increasing awareness and healthcare investments are strengthening diagnostic capabilities and patient support programs.

Asia Pacific: Countries such as China, Japan, and India are witnessing growing adoption of genetic testing and gradual improvements in diagnosis and treatment access. Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Emerging markets with increasing focus on awareness campaigns and patient identification initiatives.

Market Dynamics



Drivers:



Rising prevalence of lung and liver complications linked to AATD



Improved diagnostic testing and genetic screening

Growing adoption of augmentation therapy and rehabilitation programs

Restraints:



Limited availability of disease-modifying treatments for liver-related AATD

High cost of augmentation therapy and genetic testing in developing economies

Key Trends:



Adoption of expanded genetic panels



Personalized treatment strategies Rising investment in disease-modifying therapy development

Leading Companies

– Global leader in plasma-derived therapies, with strong focus on augmentation therapy.– Biopharmaceutical company specializing in plasma-derived protein therapeutics.– Key player in AATD treatment, with robust plasma therapy portfolio.– Innovating RNAi-based therapies for genetic disorders.– Expanding its rare disease treatment portfolio.– Advancing biologics targeting protein misfolding in AATD.– Leveraging precision medicine for rare genetic conditions.– Focused on RNAi-based therapeutics for liver-related diseases.

Recent Developments



Significant R&D investments aimed at developing disease-modifying therapies for AATD.

Increasing use of expanded genetic panels for rare mutation detection and accurate diagnosis.

Growing adoption of pulmonary rehabilitation programs to improve patient outcomes. Advancements in gene therapy and RNAi technologies aimed at long-term solutions for AATD.

