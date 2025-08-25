Resilience Remembered -- The Salvation Army Commemorates 20 Years Since Hurricane Katrina

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

A Storm That Changed Everything

Hurricane Katrina made landfall Aug. 29, 2005, as a Category 3 storm, its devastating winds and storm surge breaching levees and flooding approximately 80% of New Orleans, leaving an estimated 1,800 U.S. fatalities and over $200 billion in damage. Katrina stands among the costliest and deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

The Salvation Army's Response

In the immediate aftermath, The Salvation Army mobilized its largest domestic relief effort to date: more than 4.7 million hot meals; 6.8 million sandwiches, snacks, and drinks; and spiritual and emotional care for nearly 103,000 individuals. Relief operations included 178 mobile feeding units, 11 field kitchens, and SATERN radio volunteers who aided in locating more than 25,000 survivors. In addition, thousands of volunteer disaster workers were accommodated across the Gulf Coast in Salvation Army "volunteer villages," tallying 56,000 lodging nights, and major distribution hubs delivered essentials such as furniture and appliances to more than 106,000 people in need. The Salvation Army was one of the first on the ground and the last to leave.

Service That Hits Home

Amid that massive response, the crisis became deeply personal for those on the front lines. Captain David Brittle of The Salvation Army had evacuated with his family while his parents, Majors Richard and Fay Brittle, remained in New Orleans. At The Salvation Army's Center of Hope, they sheltered more than 300 people as floodwaters rose. When David returned to join rescue efforts, navigating drowned streets for days and helping secure helicopter evacuations, he was reunited with his father in a moment that solidified his calling to serve in times of crisis. You can read Captain Brittle's full story here .

For many survivors, Katrina was a turning point that reshaped their lives. At just 12 years old, Lieutenant Macy Gantner was evacuated from the flooding in St. Bernard Parish and relocated to Minnesota, where she first encountered The Salvation Army. There, she received food, coats, and prayer. That support inspired her to dedicate her life to helping others facing disaster. You can read Lieutenant Gantner's full story here .

Lessons Learned and Changes Made

Stories like David's and Macy's illustrate the heart of The Salvation Army's mission to meet survivors where they are and stay by their side long after the headlines fade. The lessons learned from Katrina have shaped the organization's approach today, deploying mobile feeding units, embedding trauma-informed care, building culturally responsive partnerships, and committing to long-term recovery programs.

"As we remember the heartbreak of Katrina, we also recognize the courage and compassion it brought to light," says Meghan Foley, Emergency Disaster Services director for The Salvation Army. "Recovery takes years, and through The Salvation Army's ongoing service, we want survivors to know they're not forgotten."

Commemorating the 20th Anniversary

This anniversary is being marked nationwide with commemorative events in which The Salvation Army is playing an active role, including a day of service and cleanup in New Orleans, a worship service honoring Major Richard Brittle, and participation in broader community gatherings reflecting on the storm's legacy. On a national level, the U.S. Senate has passed a resolution (S.344 ) recognizing both the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina and the ongoing recovery efforts in the Gulf Coast.

A Continuing Commitment

Twenty years on, Hurricane Katrina remains a defining moment, not just in history, but in how The Salvation Army serves, learns, and stands with communities in crisis. While we honor those who were lost and those who survived, we reaffirm our goals to serve with compassion, adapt with purpose, and never leave anyone behind.

