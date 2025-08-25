CGI Selected By Texas Comptroller Of Public Accounts To Implement Enterprise Financial System

Stock Market Symbols

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ), one of the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world, today announced the award of a contract with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts (CPA) to implement a modern, software as a service (SaaS) enterprise financial system based on CGI Advantage ®. Under the multi-year contract, CGI will replace the state's legacy Uniform Statewide Accounting System (USAS), Texas Identification Number System (TINS), and State Property Accounting (SPA) with a comprehensive, built-for-government enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

"This project marks a major modernization of Texas' central accounting system, giving state agencies more efficient, reliable tools to serve Texans," said Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock. "CGI Advantage has a proven track record in similar statewide implementations, and its purpose-built design for government is structured to support a seamless transition for this critical project."

The Texas Comptroller's office serves as the financial hub for the state, overseeing payments and accounting for all state agencies and institutions of higher education. The new system will process more than 42.7 million transactions annually and support approximately 5,000 total users across 225 state agencies and higher education institutions.

"As Texans, we recognize the responsibility in replacing the Uniform Statewide Accounting System that has reliably processed billions of dollars in payments for the State of Texas," said Wes Carberry, Senior Vice-President & Business Unit Leader for U.S. Texas Operations, CGI. "CGI is committed to supporting that legacy of reliability with our solution which has been built specifically for government and will preserve the critical functionality that has long served the state-while delivering a modern, more efficient, and user-friendly technology platform. We understand this program isn't just about technology, it's about maintaining the trust Texans place in their government's financial systems."

The implementation will include CGI Advantage Financial Management, vendor self-service capabilities, and integration with various state systems. The cloud-based solution will deliver a modern, flexible system that enhances reporting, improves data analytics, and streamlines processes while ensuring compliance with state and federal requirements.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi/advantage .

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 93,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi .

