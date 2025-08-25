Indonesia Edible Oil Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook And Analysis Report 2025-2033

The Indonesia edible oil market size reached USD 285.5 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 451.9 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2025–2033. The market is driven by rising domestic consumption, growing awareness of healthy cooking oils, increasing demand from the HoReCa and food processing sectors, and expanding retail and e-commerce distribution channels.

Market size (2024): USD 285.5 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 451.9 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.7%

Rising consumption of palm, soybean, and specialty oils like olive and sunflower

Growing demand from households, food service, and food processing industries

Expanding retail and online distribution channels enhancing market reach Key companies operating in the Indonesia edible oil market include Wilmar International, PT Musim Mas, Cargill Inc., Golden Agri-Resources, Indofood Sukses Makmur, and other local manufacturers

How Is AI Transforming the Edible Oil Market in Indonesia?

AI adoption in the edible oil industry is enabling:



Optimized production processes and quality control for consistent oil quality

AI-driven supply chain management and predictive demand forecasting

Personalized marketing and recommendation systems on online platforms Efficient packaging and inventory management to reduce waste and cost

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Rising Domestic Consumption: Increasing household cooking and processed food demand drive market growth.

Growing preference for healthier oils such as soybean, sunflower, and olive oils.

HoReCa & Food Processing Demand: Hotels, restaurants, and food processors require bulk edible oil supplies.

Institutional and industrial consumption supports consistent demand growth.

Packaging Innovations: Pouches, jars, cans, and bottles enhance convenience and shelf life.

Variety in pack sizes caters to different consumer needs, from home use to bulk purchase.

Distribution Channel Expansion: Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online channels increase accessibility.

Direct sales to institutions ensure stable supply for commercial users. Health & Nutrition Awareness: Consumers increasingly prefer oils with nutritional benefits and low trans-fat content.

Marketing campaigns promote healthier cooking and lifestyle choices.

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

By Type:



Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Mustard Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil Others

By Packaging Type:



Pouches

Jars

Cans Bottles

By Packaging Material:



Metal

Plastic

Paper Others

By Pack Size:



Less than 1 Litre

1 Litre

1–5 Litres

5–10 Litres 10 Litres and Above

By Application:



HoReCa

Home Users Food Processing Industry

By Distribution Channel:



Direct/Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Others

Latest Developments in the Industry



Leading manufacturers are introducing refined and specialty edible oils with enhanced health benefits.

Expansion of e-commerce and online grocery platforms is increasing consumer accessibility and convenience.

Companies are adopting AI and digital tools for predictive demand, inventory optimization, and quality control. Strategic partnerships and collaborations with retail chains are strengthening distribution networks across Indonesia.