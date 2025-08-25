Kucoin Launches Anti-Phishing Month Campaign, Empowering Users Through Education, Incentives, And Defense

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In recent years, phishing attacks have surged, particularly targeting fintech platforms. According to the, global phishing incidents surpassed, withof the attacks. SMS and email phishing are the most common vectors, with victims primarily located in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

In response to the increasingly complex cyber threat landscape, KuCoin continues to uphold its core philosophy of "Security as a Service" , positioning user asset protection as a cornerstone of sustainable platform development. Alongside robust multi-layered technical defenses, KuCoin also places great emphasis on user education as a strategic pillar.

The "Anti-Phishing Month" marks KuCoin's first campaign to combine security awareness with a reward-based engagement model , encouraging all users to participate in a self-driven learning cycle of " Learn + Quiz + Defend ". Participants can earn rewards by completing educational modules, passing quizzes, and enabling anti-phishing codes-making it easier to acquire essential anti-scam skills.

In addition to this special campaign, KuCoin has also implemented long-term risk control mechanisms to protect users at all times:



Intelligent Risk Control System : KuCoin deploys an industry-leading phishing detection engine that monitors and blocks abnormal login behaviors and unauthorized withdrawals in real time, intercepting over 5,000 high-risk access attempts daily .

End-to-End Security Alerts : Key account activities such as login, withdrawals, and API bindings are safeguarded by multi-factor authentication (MFA) and real-time risk alerts to ensure users are fully informed before any operation. Ongoing Security Education : KuCoin regularly releases security tips and phishing case studies, with a dedicated "Security Academy" embedded in the KuCoin website and mobile app to help users strengthen their scam detection abilities.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin stated, "Security should not only be the responsibility of the platform-it should be an ability every user possesses. Through Anti-Phishing Month, we aim to merge technology and education to create a crypto ecosystem where every user is equipped to protect themselves. At KuCoin, we believe true security is a shared responsibility: while we continue to provide robust safeguards, every user can also strengthen their own protection through continuous self-learning."

Moving forward, KuCoin will continue to advance its integrated 'Education + Defense' security strategy , providing global users with a safer, more transparent, and trustworthy trading experience.

For more details on the campaign and how to participate, please visit campaign landing page .

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global cryptocurrency platform serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin is ISO 27001:2022 certified and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Learn more:

SOURCE KuCoin