International Matchmakers Heart Rocket Launches New UK Event To Help Men Find Meaningful Relationships

Heart Rocket Co-founders Stryker and Luba

Heart Rocket is coming to the UK to help men reclaim confidence, connection and find real relationships in a dating world that's left them behind

- Stryker JoyceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dating in the UK today is nothing like it was just a couple of decades ago. Back then, people met at church through friends or at work. They were part of small communities or social circles. Now relationships begin or more often fail to begin, through apps. While technology promised faster and easier connections, many UK men are finding the opposite: fewer real relationships.One company is stepping in to change that.Heart Rocket, an international matchmaking and dating coaching service led by Ukrainian matchmaker Luba Seleznova and UK dating coach Stryker Joyce, is helping men take control of their dating lives by focusing on real connection, self-improvement, and traditional values that still work.Heart Rocket has been matchmaking and coaching men for over 15 years, helping them find meaningful relationships with women from Eastern Europe. These are women who value family, loyalty, and real partnership. Through their proven system, they've helped hundreds of men ditch the apps and meet high-quality women who are serious about love. Now they're bringing that same expertise directly to the UK.This September, Heart Rocket is coming to the UK to host an exclusive in-person event for men who are ready for a different approach - one that actually works.At this small private event, Stryker and Luba will share their knowledge and insights gained from 15-plus years of experience. You'll learn exactly how they've helped men transform their love lives and how UK men have a unique advantage. Being so close to Europe opens up an entirely new world of possibilities when it comes to finding a serious relationship.If you're ready to meet real women from a culture that still respects traditional family values, this event is for you.This event is about showing you a clear and simple path forward based on experience not guesswork. Whether you're recently divorced, burned out from dating apps, or simply ready to meet someone real this is your opportunity to finally take control of your dating life.“We've seen it time and time again. Men who felt stuck or hopeless suddenly light up when they realise what's possible,” says Stryker.“This isn't about fantasy. It's about a real lasting connection and we'll show you exactly how to get there”Spaces are limited to keep the event personal and impactful. If you're curious, open-minded, and serious about changing your dating life, this is for you.To reserve your spot or learn more visit:Also check their YouTube channel, @Heartrocket , where Stryker and Luba upload a new video every Friday discussing international relationships, dating and stories from their happily married couples.

Heart Rocket, International Matchmakers

