Blissol Now Available On Indemand After Successful Kickstarter Campaign

blissol :Proven Technology for True Relaxation

Where Calm Meets Clarity

A Lighter Way to Live Well

LEESOL Successfully Closes Kickstarter Campaign for“blissol,” Raises Over $70,000 - Now Continuing Sales on Indiegogo InDemand

- Julie Yoon, CSO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LEESOL proudly announces the successful completion of its Kickstarter campaign for blissol, an innovative wearable headband designed to deliver true meditation and deep relaxation without the need for apps, screens, or complicated setups. The campaign exceeded expectations, raising more than $70,000 within 30 days and attracting strong global support from enthusiastic backers.

Building on this momentum, LEESOL has officially transitioned blissol to Indiegogo InDemand, extending availability for backers who missed the initial Kickstarter opportunity. This seamless move ensures that the growing community of wellness seekers worldwide can continue to access blissol and experience its breakthrough approach to calm, focus, and balance.

blissol represents a new era of science-backed wellness technology. By utilizing gentle, ultra-low-frequency signals, the device promotes a natural sense of calm and balance. Unlike traditional meditation aids, blissol requires no mobile apps, no digital distractions, and no complex learning curve. With its ultra-lightweight design (just 0.07 lbs) and durable, award-winning craftsmanship, blissol is designed for everyday use-whether at home, work, or during travel.

Notably, blissol has already earned industry recognition, winning a CES 2025 Innovation Award for its contribution to next-generation wellness solutions.

“We are deeply grateful to our Kickstarter backers who helped us bring blissol to life,” said Julie Yoon, CSO of LEESOL and Global Campaign Lead.“By moving to Indiegogo InDemand, we can extend this opportunity to even more people who believe in the power of meaningful, effortless relaxation. Our mission is to empower individuals everywhere to find balance and clarity in their daily lives.”

Interested backers and new supporters can join the journey toward deep rest and authentic relaxation with blissol through Indiegogo InDemand:

#/

About LEESOL

Founded in South Korea, LEESOL is a pioneer in wellness technology, committed to creating intuitive and scientifically validated products that promote mental clarity, emotional stability, and holistic well-being. By blending cutting-edge research with user-friendly design, LEESOL reimagines meditation and relaxation for the modern world. With a focus on innovation and global collaboration, LEESOL continues to develop next-generation solutions that address the growing need for stress relief and sustainable wellness practices.

Media Contact

Julie Yoon, CSO

Global Campaign Lead, LEESOL

Email: ...

HANJIN PARK

ALTOSBIZ

+1 408-761-4216

...

Relax Naturally. Live Fully

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.