Panthenol Prices Q2 2025 Regional Movements And Key Factors



Canada: US$ 12.7/Kg

China: US$ 19.1/Kg

France : US$ 12.0/Kg

Thailand: US$ 7.6/Kg Brazil: US$ 9.3/Kg

Regional Prices Movement:



Canada: In Canada, Panthenol prices remained relatively firm during Q2 2025, supported by stable demand from cosmetics and personal care industries. Supply was consistent, though import dependency and fluctuations in shipping costs created mild variations in market dynamics. Consumer preference for high-quality skincare products continued to drive steady procurement.

China: In China, Panthenol prices were comparatively higher due to strong demand from the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors. Robust domestic production helped maintain supply, yet rising raw material and energy costs exerted additional pressure. Export activity, especially to neighbouring Asian markets, further contributed to market resilience during the quarter.

France: In France, Panthenol pricing reflected balanced market conditions, with demand led by the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Domestic supply remained steady, supported by advanced production facilities. However, regulatory compliance costs and shifts in consumer demand toward premium products played a role in shaping overall market sentiment.

Thailand: In Thailand, Panthenol prices stayed comparatively lower, driven by strong local manufacturing and competitive production costs. Demand from skincare and haircare formulations remained steady, while affordable supply availability helped sustain price stability. Export competitiveness also added to the region's market strength during the quarter. Brazil: In Brazil, Panthenol pricing trends were influenced by moderate domestic demand from pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Import reliance and fluctuations in freight charges added to landed costs. Currency volatility and logistical constraints played a role in shaping overall pricing, though demand fundamentals remained relatively consistent.

Factors Affecting Panthenol Prices

Demand-Side Factors:



Rising Demand in Cosmetics and Personal Care: Increased use of Panthenol in skincare, haircare, and premium cosmetic formulations boosts overall consumption.

Growth in Pharmaceutical Applications : Expanding use in wound healing, dermatological treatments, and medical formulations drives demand from the healthcare sector. Consumer Shift Toward Premium and Natural Products: Preference for high-quality, multifunctional ingredients in personal care accelerates market demand.

Supply-Side Factors:



Raw Material Availability and Cost Volatility: Fluctuations in feedstock and chemical intermediates impact production expenses and final pricing.

Import Dependence and Freight Charges : Reliance on imports in certain regions, coupled with shipping and currency fluctuations, influences landed costs. Regulatory Compliance and Production Capacity : Strict quality standards and production constraints affect supply stability and overall market pricing.

Global Panthenol Market Analysis

The global panthenol market was valued at USD 192.0 million in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 266.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%. Rising demand in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries is driving steady market expansion across multiple regions worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers:



Cosmetics Industry Expansion – Increasing use of Panthenol in skincare, haircare, and premium cosmetic products strengthens global demand growth significantly.

Pharmaceutical Applications – Rising adoption of Panthenol in dermatology, wound healing, and medical treatments drives consistent consumption across healthcare markets.

Personal Care Trends – Growing preference for multifunctional, natural, and sustainable ingredients boosts Panthenol usage in everyday personal care products.

R&D Innovations – Ongoing research in bio-based formulations and advanced applications enhances product versatility, improving market adoption globally. Global Wellness Movement – Rising consumer focus on health, hygiene, and wellness accelerates Panthenol integration in diverse product segments worldwide.



The latest IMARC Group study,“ Panthenol Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Panthenol price trend, offering key insights into global Panthenol market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Panthenol demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

