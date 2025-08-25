Saudi Arabia Off-The-Road Tire Market Size To Hit USD 440.15 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia off-the-road tire market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. The Saudi Arabia off-the-road tire market is driven by rising construction activities, expanding mining and agriculture sectors, increased government infrastructure investments, and growing demand for durable, heavy-duty tires in harsh environments supporting Vision 2030 industrial development initiatives.

Market size (2024): USD 299.77 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 440.15 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.36%

Growing demand for durable, heavy-duty tires in harsh environments and ongoing industrial development

Vision 2030 infrastructure investments and NEOM project driving construction and mining activities Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia off-the-road tire market include leading global tire manufacturers, local distributors, and specialized heavy-duty tire providers

How Is AI Transforming the Off-the-Road Tire Market in Saudi Arabia?



AI-powered tire monitoring systems are revolutionizing fleet management in Saudi Arabia's mining and construction sectors, using IoT sensors to track tire pressure, temperature, and wear patterns in real-time, reducing unexpected failures by up to 55%

Machine learning algorithms are optimizing tire selection and replacement schedules for heavy machinery, analyzing operational data and terrain conditions to extend tire life by 30-40% and reduce total cost of ownership

Smart predictive analytics powered by AI are enabling proactive maintenance strategies for off-road vehicles, forecasting tire performance degradation and scheduling replacements during planned downtime, improving operational efficiency by 35%

Advanced AI-driven tread pattern optimization is helping manufacturers design specialized tires for Saudi Arabia's unique terrain and climate conditions, resulting in 25% better performance in extreme heat and sand environments Autonomous mining and construction vehicles equipped with AI navigation systems are creating demand for next-generation smart tires with embedded sensors, enabling seamless integration between vehicle systems and tire performance monitoring

Saudi Arabia Off-the-Road Tire Market Trends and Drivers



Rising construction activities driven by Vision 2030 megaprojects including NEOM, Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya are creating substantial demand for heavy-duty construction vehicle tires

Expanding mining and agriculture sectors supported by government diversification initiatives are driving increased demand for specialized off-road tires designed for harsh operating conditions

Increased government infrastructure investments in transportation networks, industrial cities, and urban development projects are boosting demand for construction and industrial vehicle tires

Growing focus on local tire manufacturing with strategic foreign partnerships, including the PIF-Pirelli joint venture establishing production facilities by 2026

Rising adoption of advanced tire technologies and eco-conscious manufacturing practices to meet sustainability requirements and improve performance in extreme environments Expanding agricultural modernization programs are increasing demand for specialized agricultural vehicle tires to support food security initiatives

Saudi Arabia Off-the-Road Tire Market Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Vehicle Type Insights:



Mining Vehicles

Construction and Industrial Vehicles

Agricultural Vehicles Others

Tire Type Insights:



Radial Tire Bias Tire

Distribution Channel Insights:



Online Offline

Rim Size Insights:



Below 29 inches

29-45 inches Above 45 inches

End-Use Insights:



OEM Replacement

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Off-the-Road Tire Market



August 2025: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) announced a strategic partnership with leading tire manufacturers to supply advanced off-road tires for its expanding mining operations at Ras Al Khair and Wa'ad Al Shamal industrial cities. The multi-year contract worth SAR 180 million includes supply of specialized mining vehicle tires with enhanced heat resistance and durability for phosphate and aluminum extraction operations.

July 2025: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Pirelli joint venture facility construction reached a significant milestone with completion of the foundation phase in King Abdullah Economic City. The SAR 1.2 billion manufacturing plant is expected to produce 3 million off-the-road and passenger vehicle tires annually starting 2026, featuring advanced robotics and sustainable manufacturing processes targeting both domestic and regional export markets. June 2025: NEOM announced the deployment of autonomous construction vehicles equipped with next-generation smart tires featuring integrated AI monitoring systems across its megaproject sites. The initiative includes over 500 heavy-duty vehicles with self-monitoring tire technology that provides real-time performance data, predictive maintenance alerts, and automated pressure adjustment capabilities, setting new standards for construction equipment efficiency in extreme desert conditions.

