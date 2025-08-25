Zambia Energy Minister Launched Media Campaign For C&I Energy + Storage Summit

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LUSAKA, Zambia, August 25, 2025/APO Group/ --

Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote has launched the media campaign for the forthcoming C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia ( ), describing it as a key step in raising national awareness on the importance of energy in Zambia's economic transformation. The launch, held at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Friday 22 August, was officiated on his behalf by Senior Energy Officer Palanga Ngoma. The conference is scheduled for August 27th and 28th 2025 and will bring together government officials, private sector players, development partners, financiers, and the media to deliberate on energy consumption and production in the commercial and industrial sectors.

The Minister said the energy sector is undergoing a significant transition globally and locally, driven by climate change, technological advances, and the demands of sustainable development. He stressed that Zambia's response must be bold, inclusive, and anchored on partnerships. The upcoming summit, he explained, will focus on renewable energy integration, energy efficiency, financing mechanisms and policy alignment, with the goal of delivering practical solutions that ensure reliable and affordable energy for industries.

Highlighting government reforms, Mr. Chikote said the Ministry is reviewing the Electricity Act and Energy Regulation Act to make them responsive to emerging realities such as renewable energy and storage. Other measures include strengthening the Energy Regulation Board, streamlining licensing and tariff-setting processes, and promoting public-private partnerships to accelerate modern energy infrastructure. He urged the media to amplify key messages from the conference, noting their critical role in shaping public discourse.

Buterla Investment Holdings Limited Chief Executive Officer, Happy Chisenga Mbulo, said his company was proud to be the local partner for the event. He introduced co-organiser VUKA Group, a South Africa-based leader in convening high-level industry forums across Africa. Mr. Mbulo said the C&I Energy + Storage Summit was a timely response to Zambia's growing demand for sustainable energy solutions and would serve as a high-impact platform for knowledge exchange, partnerships, and investment.

Stanbic Bank, one of the event sponsors, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government's energy agenda. The bank pledged to continue leveraging its financial expertise and regional presence to back renewable energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects, in line with Zambia's broader development goals.

Energy expert Dr. Johnston Chikwanda, in his vote of thanks, commended the Ministry of Energy for its leadership in guiding Zambia's energy transition. He said the summit would not only respond to the immediate energy needs of the commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors but also lay the foundation for a resilient, diversified, and sustainable energy future. He further thanked stakeholders, advisory board members, and the media for their role in ensuring the conference becomes a transformative platform that leads to action, investment, and partnerships.

Be part of the discussion - register to attend the Summit here:

Explore the conference programme:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

Zambia Energy Minister launched media campaign for C&I Energy + Storage Summit (1)



Downloa

Shar

















Zambia Energy Minister launched media campaign for C&I Energy + Storage Summit (2)



Downloa

Shar













Zambia Energy Minister launched media campaign for C&I Energy + Storage Summit (3)



Downloa

Shar













Zambia Energy Minister launched media campaign for C&I Energy + Storage Summit (4)



Downloa

Shar













Zambia Energy Minister launched media campaign for C&I Energy + Storage Summit (5)



Downloa

Shar













About VUKA Group:

As part of the Power and Energy Portfolio of VUKA Group ( ), this Summit aligns with VUKA's mission to connect industries, spark innovation, and fuel economic growth. VUKA Group is a premier organiser of conferences, exhibitions, and events across Africa, delivering tailored platforms for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development in energy and related sectors.