Women, Youth And Persons With Disabilities Welcomes Second Consecutive Unqualified Audit Report
The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has achieved its second consecutive clean audit report from the Auditor-General, marking a significant milestone in the government's efforts to strengthen financial management and good governance.
A clean audit outcome confirms that the department's financial statements are free from material misstatements and that it has fully complied with relevant legislation, reflecting sound accountability and transparency in its operations.
Minister Chikunga and Deputy Minister Lestsike welcomed the Audit outcome, describing it as a vital step forward towards building a capable, ethical, and developmental state. In a joint statement, they commended the department's unwavering commitment to good governance, ethical standards, and strengthened internal controls, noting that the achievement reflects consistent dedication to accountability and service delivery.
As detailed in the Auditor General's engagement letter, the following programmes were presented in the annual performance report for the year ended 31 March 2025 for auditing.
-
Advocacy and Mainstreaming for the Rights of Women:
Monitoring, Evaluation,
Research and Coordination; and
Rights of Youth.
The Department has strengthened its audit approach to ensure that irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditures (IFWE) are subjected to audit to confirm the validity, accuracy and completeness of the amounts recorded, even though they have been removed from the annual financial statements.
The AGSA's favourable opinion is based on critical areas, which include the Timely Submission of Annual Financial Statements. This clean audit, defined as an unqualified opinion with no material findings, demonstrates the department's dedication towards good governance, ethical standards, and stronger internal controls.
Although a clean audit doesn't necessarily mean responsive service delivery, the department will continue with the clarion commitment and a call to ensure that women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities are mainstreamed in public and private sector services.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment