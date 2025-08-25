Himachal Pradesh Death Toll Rises To 303, 155 Rain-Related Losses Cross 2 Lakh Mark

The ongoing monsoon has inflicted severe loss of life and property across Himachal Pradesh, with 303 people dead since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of the total fatalities, 155 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered mishaps, while 148 people lost their lives in road accidents during the rainy season. Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that as the monsoon continues, the state is facing more losses. He also distributed relief materials and mentioned that his own area has been badly affected. Thakur visited Bali Chowk to check the damage caused by recent flash floods.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Jairam Thakur said, "Just as monsoon progresses, the incidents of losses are increasing across the state... I went to the Bali Chowk, which has suffered damage, and distributed relief material... My region has also suffered immense damage..."Monsoon-triggered disruptions continued to batter. The SDMA's cumulative loss report shows that 360 people have been injured in rain-related disasters, and 1,212 houses have been damaged -- 317 fully and 367 partially. Additionally, 2,766 cowsheds and 836 shops have been damaged, along with significant harm to crops, horticulture, and public infrastructure.

Moreover, the financial toll is staggering, with total estimated losses reaching Rs 2,34,862.66 lakh. Public property damage accounts for the largest share, with losses in the Public Works Department alone estimated at over Rs 1,31,079 lakh, followed by damage to water supply (Rs 76,974 lakh) and power infrastructure (Rs 13,946 lakh).

District-wise, Mandi has reported the highest rain-related death toll (29), followed by Kangra (29) and Chamba (14). In terms of road accident deaths, Chamba leads with 22 fatalities, followed by Mandi (22) and Kangra (19). The livestock sector has also been badly hit, with 1,833 animals dead and over 25,755 poultry birds lost.

Officials said heavy rainfall continues to pose a threat in multiple districts, with ongoing landslides and flooding hampering restoration and relief work. The SDMA has urged residents, especially in landslide and flood-prone areas, to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel.