Dream11 No Longer Team India's Title Sponsor: Will My11circle Also Pull The Plug From IPL?

India's cricket sponsorship landscape has been shaken up after Dream11 stepped down as the Indian cricket team's title sponsor. The sudden move came in the wake of the government's ban on real money gaming under the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun its hunt for a replacement, the question now is-will another fantasy gaming giant, My11Circle, also walk away from its high-profile IPL deal?

Dream11 Bows Out of Team India Sponsorship

Dream11 had bagged the coveted contract in 2023, pledging Rs 358 crore (USD 44 million) for three years to sponsor India's senior men's, women's, emerging and U-19 teams. But with almost a year still left, the company has been forced to cut ties due to the government's restrictions on real money gaming.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development, stating:

"Our stand is very clear. With government regulations in place, the BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such other gaming company. Under the new restrictions, there is no scope and we are facing a roadblock with Dream11."

The exit leaves Team India without a title sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup, a rare scenario for the cricket board. Saikia further explained:

"So we cannot continue with them and therefore trying to find some alternatives, and that process is now ongoing. The vacant position of the sponsor is something that we are trying to fill and till now nothing has been completed. Once something happens we will let you know with a media advisory."

A Ban That Changed the Game

The new law has sent shockwaves through the fantasy sports industry, cutting off a major revenue stream. The Act clearly states:

"...no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game."

Violations could attract penalties of up to Rs 1 crore or even three years of imprisonment.

A top BCCI official, however, told PTI news agency that Dream11 is unlikely to be penalised for it:

"The BCCI fully understands one of our sponsorship partner's plight. It is not their fault and unlike other issues of payment default, there won't be any penalty levied on Dream11. This is a government rule and full compliance is required and in the current scenario, their business will be impacted."

My11Circle in the Spotlight

Dream11's exit has put the spotlight on My11Circle, another fantasy sports brand with a major stake in Indian cricket. The company had committed a staggering Rs 625 crore over five years-Rs 125 crore annually-to be the fantasy sports partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Now, with the same law affecting all real-money gaming platforms, the uncertainty surrounding My11Circle's future with IPL is palpable. The BCCI official, however, sounded cautiously optimistic given the time buffer before the tournament begins:

"Obviously, we are keeping a watch on proceedings. Any company dependent on real money gaming is going to take a huge hit. But for IPL, the BCCI has enough time even if any company pulls out. IPL starts in mid-March next year and a process, if required, can be put in place."

Short-Term Jolt, Long-Term Reset

For now, the BCCI is racing against the clock to find a sponsor for Team India ahead of the Asia Cup, but the larger picture points to a reshuffling of cricket's commercial ties. With the fantasy sports sector under pressure, traditional consumer brands could once again dominate cricket sponsorship.

The official acknowledged the hurdles:

"There is a process in place. We have to put an advertisement inviting bids to become title sponsor of the national team. First you invite bids, then scan and scrutinise the bids and then announce the winner. It is a process that takes a certain amount of time and needs to be done keeping legal modalities in mind."

What Next for Cricket Sponsorships?

Dream11's premature exit highlights the vulnerability of cricket sponsorships linked to volatile industries like online gaming. While the Asia Cup may go ahead without a prominent brand name on India's jerseys, the bigger question is whether My11Circle will follow the same path and pull the plug on IPL.

For fans, the logos on jerseys and boundary boards may just be a small detail, but for Indian cricket's financial machinery, these partnerships keep the wheels turning. With government regulations tightening, the BCCI may soon have to rethink its entire sponsorship model.