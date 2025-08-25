Fresh Designs, New Features: 5 Upcoming Petrol Suvs To Watch Out For

Are you planning to buy a petrol SUV in the near future? The next few months will be quite interesting for you. During this period, companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors are going to launch their new petrol SUVs. Some of these will be completely new models. Some will get major design and feature updates. Let's learn more about five such upcoming SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo

Maruti will soon launch its second mid-size SUV, the Escudo. The Escudo will be based on the Grand Vitara. But it will be sold through Arena dealerships. It will be available with 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-liter hybrid petrol, and CNG engine options. It will have manual and automatic gearbox options.

Next-generation Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is about to launch the third generation model of its popular SUV. It will feature a new design and the latest features. However, the existing 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-liter turbo petrol, and 1.5-liter diesel have been retained as powertrains in the SUV. Talking about features, it is expected to get a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, and updated ADAS technology.

Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol

In November, Tata will introduce its flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, with petrol engines for the first time. Both models will get the company's new 1.5-liter TGDi turbo petrol engine. This engine will produce 170 bhp of power and 280 Nm of torque. It will have manual and automatic gearbox options.

Tata Punch Facelift

Tata Motors is also bringing a facelift version of its entry-level SUV Punch. It will include a larger touchscreen, touch-based HVAC panel, and a new steering wheel. There is no change in the engine. The existing 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine will produce 87 bhp of power and 115 Nm of torque. It will be available with five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearboxes.