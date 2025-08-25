Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Ashnoor, Gaurav & 14 More Contestants
Bigg Boss 19 opened with a bang as Salman Khan rode in on a superbike to launch the season's democracy-driven theme. From Ashnoor Kaur to Gaurav Khanna, a diverse mix of stars entered the grand Parliament-styled set. With the 'Loktantra' twist, the house promises fiery debates, shifting alliances, and political-style battles.
