Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Ashnoor, Gaurav & 14 More Contestants

Bigg Boss 19 opened with a bang as Salman Khan rode in on a superbike to launch the season's democracy-driven theme. From Ashnoor Kaur to Gaurav Khanna, a diverse mix of stars entered the grand Parliament-styled set. With the 'Loktantra' twist, the house promises fiery debates, shifting alliances, and political-style battles.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.