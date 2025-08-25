Mahindra Scorpio Tops Mid-Size SUV Sales In July 2025 With 13,747 Units

Mid-size SUVs are in high demand among Indian consumers. In July 2025, the Mahindra Scorpio topped the sales chart in this segment, selling a total of 13,747 units. This represents a 12.34% year-on-year growth compared to 12,237 units sold in July 2024. With these sales figures, the Scorpio commanded a 47.47% market share in its segment. Let's delve into the sales performance of the top 10 SUVs in this segment last month.

The Mahindra XUV700 secured the second position, selling 7,054 units, marking a 9.20% year-on-year decline. The Mahindra XUV9e followed in third place, adding 2,462 new customers. The Tata Harrier ranked fourth, selling 2,216 units, reflecting an 11.30% year-on-year increase.

The Hyundai Alcazar took the fifth spot with 1,419 units sold, showcasing a significant 142.56% year-on-year growth. The Tata Safari came in sixth, selling 1,242 units, experiencing a 41.1% year-on-year decline. The MG Hector held the seventh position with 579 units sold, marking a 67.47% year-on-year drop.

The Jeep Compass ranked eighth, selling 129 units, representing a 39.44% year-on-year decline. The Hyundai Tucson secured the ninth position with 84 units sold, showing a 34.88% year-on-year decrease. Lastly, the Volkswagen Tiguan ranked tenth, selling only 28 units, experiencing a 63.64% year-on-year decline.