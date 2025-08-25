Saka Sidelined For Up To Four Weeks With Hamstring Setback, To Miss Liverpool Clash And England Qualifiers

Arsenal have suffered a setback ahead of Sunday's showdown with Liverpool, with Bukayo Saka ruled out and club captain Martin Odegaard facing a race to be fit.

Saka, who limped off during Saturday's 5-0 win over Leeds United, has been diagnosed with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him out for up to four weeks. That timeline also means the 23-year-old will miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia next month.

It's a frustrating blow for both player and club. The forward was sidelined for three months last season with a hamstring tear, and there had been immediate concern when he went down against Leeds. The silver lining for Arsenal is that this latest injury is not considered long-term.

Odegaard Faces Fitness Race

Odegaard, meanwhile, remains doubtful for the trip to Anfield after coming off in the first half against Leeds with a painful shoulder injury. The Norwegian playmaker, who departed Emirates Stadium with his arm in a sling, has not yet been ruled out, and there is quiet optimism within the club that he could recover in time.

Arsenal's Squad Depth

Despite these concerns, Mikel Arteta is better positioned to cope this season thanks to Arsenal's summer recruitment drive. The arrivals of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze have strengthened the frontline, while Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman offer further depth.

After two seasons of being stretched at crucial moments, Arsenal will hope that added depth allows them to manage injuries to key stars while remaining competitive on multiple fronts.