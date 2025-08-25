Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Health Benefits Of Fasting During Festivals

Fasting Tips: Whether it's a new moon, full moon, or a home puja, many people prefer to fast on special occasions. Is fasting just for religious reasons? How beneficial is fasting for your body and health? Check here

Many people fast at home for religious rituals, especially during pujas like Ganesh Chaturthi or home ceremonies. This is fasting according to religious texts. But health experts say something else. Fasting for one or two days a month, apart from Ekadashi-Dwadashi, is very beneficial for health. It keeps the body healthy and increases brain function.

According to health experts, fasting keeps the body healthy and increases brain function. It controls diabetes, regulates blood pressure, reduces inflammation, controls weight, and improves heart health. Fasting for one or two days a month can be done regularly.

Regular fasting for one or two days a month helps reduce heart rate and high blood pressure, which is beneficial for heart health. Fasting also helps control weight and reduce fat.

Fasting helps control insulin levels in the body and increases its effectiveness, which helps reduce the risk of diabetes. Fasting also reduces inflammation-related problems, which helps reduce the risk of various chronic diseases.

Fasting for a day or two each month helps remove toxins from the body. Detoxing helps keep the body healthy. However, the benefits of fasting depend on following the correct fasting method.