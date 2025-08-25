Stay Energized During Hartalika Teej Fast With These Simple And Effective Tips
Fasting on Hartalika Teej can cause fatigue. Stay energized by drinking plenty of water, sipping lemon juice, and eating yogurt before the fast to maintain strength and feel refreshed throughout the day.
During Hartalika Teej fast, neither food nor water is consumed throughout the day, leading to weakness. Even after the evening prayer, nothing is eaten or drunk. The fast is broken the next day after prayer. Keep these tips in mind to stay energetic.
Dehydration is common during Teej. Drink plenty of water the night before the fast to stay hydrated and energetic. Have lemon water at night and fruit juice, coconut water, etc., during the day.
Eat yogurt a day before Teej. The probiotics in yogurt improve gut health, preventing stomach problems during the fast.
8-9 hours of sleep keeps you energetic. Get a good night's sleep before Teej to avoid fatigue during the fast.
Do yoga during Teej, but avoid high-intensity exercises. 10-15 minutes of meditation can also help. Try Anulom Vilom, Bhramari, Vajrasana, Bhujangasana, etc.
