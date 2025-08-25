Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Rules Out NIA Probe, Backs SIT In Dharmasthala Case

Mysuru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has firmly stated that he will not interfere in the investigation being carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the mass burial case in Dharmasthala. Emphasising that the probe is proceeding according to law, Parameshwara said there is no need to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He reiterated that political leaders should refrain from making unnecessary statements that could derail the process.

SIT Given Full Authority

Parameshwara clarified that the SIT is the sole authority to decide how the investigation should move forward.

“Who are we to dictate to the SIT on how to investigate? The police will take all necessary steps as per the law,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

No Decision on Narco Test

Addressing questions about conducting a narco-analysis test, the minister said such decisions cannot be taken by him.

“I cannot decide if a narco test is needed or not. The SIT will decide based on the progress of the investigation,” he explained.

Parameshwara stressed that it is not possible to impose deadlines on the SIT.

“How can we dictate to them to finish the investigation in a specific time frame? I have only asked them to complete it as soon as possible,” he said.

Rejects NIA Demand

When asked about opposition demands to hand over the case to the NIA, Parameshwara dismissed the need for such a step.“The SIT is investigating properly. There is no need for NIA intervention,” he noted.

Appeals Against Politicisation

Commenting on BJP and JD(S) leaders organizing 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rallies, the minister said,“They must be going to have the darshana of Lord Manjunatha. Let them go. Is it possible to stop people from seeking darshana? My only request is that they should not politicize this case.”