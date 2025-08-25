Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Pandals You Must-Visit In Mumbai

Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are a grand spectacle, drawing millions of devotees and visitors each year. Here are five iconic Ganesh pandals you must visit in 2025

Lalbaugcha Raja

Established in 1934 by the Koli community, Lalbaugcha Raja is renowned for its majestic idol and rich history. It's one of the most visited pandals in the city, attracting thousands of devotees daily. The idol's grandeur and the pandal's vibrant atmosphere make it a must-visit during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Mumbaicha Raja (Ganesh Galli)

Located in the heart of Girgaon, Mumbaicha Raja, established in 1928, is known for its unique and elaborate themes each year. The pandal's creative decorations and the idol's artistic design make it a favorite among visitors seeking a blend of tradition and innovation.

Khetwadi Cha Ganraj

Situated on the 12th lane of Khetwadi, this pandal is famous for its towering idols and intricate decorations. The community's dedication to creativity and tradition is evident in the grand setups, making it one of the most visually striking pandals in Mumbai.

GSB Seva Mandal

Founded in 1954 by the Goud Saraswat Brahmin community, GSB Seva Mandal is renowned for its eco-friendly celebrations and the stunning Ganesh idol made of gold. The pandal focuses on traditional values and cultural heritage, offering a serene and spiritual experience for devotees.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani

As one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, established in 1920, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is known for its simplicity and traditional celebrations. The idol, though smaller compared to others, exudes a divine presence, attracting devotees seeking blessings in a serene environment.