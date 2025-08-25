Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Joy Banerjee, Bengali Actor And BJP Leader Dies At 62 After Battling Pneumonia: Report

2025-08-25 06:12:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Joy Banerjee, 62, Bengali actor and BJP leader reportedly passed away at 62 after battling pneumonia. Party workers visited his residence to pay tributes to him, reports said.

He was admitted to hospital on 15 August and breathed last at 11:35 am today, Indian Express Bangla reported.

'He was admitted to Medica on the 15th. Then, he was discharged on the 16th. Then, his condition started deteriorating. On August 17, he was put on ventilation. He passed away today at 11:35 am,' according to a source.

“He was unwell, he called me. He needed some money. But I didn't have that much money. I said I would tell the BJP. I did. They reached. But he left very quickly. Ananya (Joy Banerjee's first wife) wrote to me, 'He left today.' She also told me that he had married another woman. It was a very sad incident. He had not done any film with me. But then his film was being shown, everyone was watching. I don't know when he fell ill. He called me after almost 40 years and said that he needed money,” Chiranjit Chakraborty, a Trinamool MLA from Barasa told Indian Express Bengali

Also Read | Bengali actor rescued from Bengal streets. Who is Sumi Har Choudhry? Who was Joy Banerjee?

Born on May 23, 1963, Joy Banerjee was the former husband of Trinamool councillor Anan Banerjee. He gained notable success in the film industry before entering politics. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he ran as a BJP candidate from Birbhum, where he contested against the sitting MP and fellow Tollywood actress, Shatabdi Roy.

Also Read | ED raid underway at TMC MLA Jiban Saha's residence over Bengal school jobs scam

He made his acting debut alongside Debashree Roy in Nimalur Banabas (1982), helmed by Bidesh Sarkar, and earned critical praise for his role in Chopper (1987), directed by Nabyendu Chatterjee. He later starred in Hirak Jayanti (1990), which achieved significant box office success.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

